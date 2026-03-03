Chaim Bloom’s Early Wins Highlight What John Mozeliak Couldn’t Fix

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a rebuilding period. It began at the start of last offseason when Chaim Bloom officially took over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. Soon, the Cardinals began making trades that set them up for the future, while essentially waving the white flag on 2026.

Despite painful times ahead, Cardinals fans are mostly on board with Bloom's rebuild. Bloom understands that tough decisions were made in the offseason, but that it was necessary to build the next great Cardinals team.

On Monday, Bloom made some comments that will resonate with fans, showing that he operates far differently than John Mozeliak, and with much more honesty.

Bloom shines where Mozeliak struggled

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak pose for a photo after Donovan is named the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Roberto Clemente nominee prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"You do yourself a disservice if you think you can pull the wool over the eyes of your fans," Bloom said.

This is a huge step in the right direction for the Cardinals organization in terms of messaging. Fans criticized Mozeliak for seemingly being unclear with his messaging and not being completely honest with the fanbase.

The Cardinals clearly were not a contender last season, but Mozeliak went from saying that they were going to have a "reset" to saying that he had every intention for the team to be competitive. Mozeliak then proceeded to make just one move last offseason and hold onto all four of his trade chips, which angered fans.

However, Bloom has been open with the fanbase from day one, not hiding behind a false narrative and just telling the fans what they want to hear. As such, fans have been on board with his approach.

Bloom has traded away Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, essentially tearing the roster down to the bones. But he has been honest about what he is trying to do and isn't pretending as if the fans don't understand what needs to be done.

The time has come for the Cardinals to shake things up, and with these comments, Bloom continues to prove that he is the right man for the job and will do whatever possible to get the Cardinals back to where they once were.

That will take a little bit of time, but instead of asking for fans to be patient, he is instead attacking the rebuild with a sense of urgency and is willing to make the tough decisions that are required in order to get this right.