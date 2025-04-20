Orioles' Charlie Morton Disaster Could Lead To Trade With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few starting pitchers they could look to trade this year, notably the duo of Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde. Between the two, Fedde is much more likely to be dealt for a few reasons.
Fedde is on an expiring contract so the Cardinals will be motivated to move him. Fedde's also on a relatively small $7.5 million contract that'll make it much easier to trade him.
Looking at potential trade fits around the league, one team sticks out like a sore thumb: the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles lost Corbin Burnes in the offseason and didn't do much to replace him. They've suffered a plethora of pitching injuries early in the offseason that's resulted in one of the more depleted pitching staffs in the league.
The Orioles signed Charlie Morton in the offseason and their short experience with the veteran righty has been as much of a disaster as you could imagine.
The righty has made five starts for the Orioles and they're now 0-5 in those games following a brutal loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Morton's allowed at least four earned runs in each of his five starts. His season totals are now 20 2/3 innings, 31 hits allowed, 15 walks, and 25 earned runs. His ERA is over 10.00 at this point.
This kind of struggle paired with the lack of depth in the first place could turn the Orioles to a trade for Fedde.
Fedde would likely be relatively cheap to acquire, so a deal could quickly come together in the coming weeks. The Cardinals will likely be willing to listen to any offers for the righty and it would be shocking if the Orioles weren't calling St. Louis' phone.
