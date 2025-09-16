Cardinals $87 Million Star Exits: What We Know Now
The St. Louis Cardinals got a big return on Monday night but there also was an exit.
The return is in reference to third baseman Nolan Arenado who returned to the lineup after a stint on the Injured List due to a shoulder injury. Arenado hadn’t appeared in a game at the big league level since July 30th. Arenado had a big day, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but there was a negative spot in the game as well.
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was forced to exit the game due to bicep soreness, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"Nolan Gorman is out to hit for Willson Contreras, who had biceps soreness/discomfort checked out today by team doctors. He started, obviously. But now Gorman is in," Goold said initially and then followed up:
"Contreras was indeed removed from game due to tightness in his right biceps, per Cardinals official."
After the game, Contreras addressed the injury.
The St. Louis Cardinals had another injury scare
"I've been dealing with some bicep tightness since I think before the suspension happened," Contreras said. "Been getting treatment day-to-day, but lately it has been getting a little tired. A little worst than before. Just trying to be careful with it. I think it's a day-to-day thing. I just talked to a doctor and explained how I feel. He told me just to take it day by day and see how I feel tomorrow or the next day."
Contreras obviously is a key cog for this team. He's in the third year of a five-year, $87.5 million deal that he signed with St. Louis. He's leading the team with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 2.5 wins above replacement.
He noted that the injury is currently day-to-day, so that is at least a positive. St. Louis just began its final homestand of the 2025 season and has just 11 games left in general this season. Contreras' bicep injury will be worth watching throughout the rest of the way as the season winds down.
