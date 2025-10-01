Cardinals Address Oli Marmol's Future Beyond 2026 Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have a new president of baseball operations in Chaim Bloom and he made it clear on Tuesday that the club is going to roll with manager Oliver Marmol for the 2026 season.
While this is the case, how long will Marmol stick around with the organization?
He’s under contract for the 2026 season, but not beyond that. On Tuesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked about Marmol and whether or not the team has discussed an extension with him yet. Bloom addressed Marmol's future by noting that the team hasn't discussed an extension at this point but cracked the door open for it a tad, as shared by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.
The St. Louis Cardinals are keeping Oli Marmol
"You know, we haven't really talked about that yet," Jones said. "I have really enjoyed the relationship that I've been able to build with him so far, and expect that in this role I'm going to enjoy it. And, you know, hope this is something that we keep building on it and keeps going forward, but we haven't really gotten into that yet."
There was a time in which people around St. Louis were calling for Marmol's job. But, he has done a good job steering the ship over the last few years, despite all of the financial questions with the team and a lack of spending. Marmol arguably has had this team outperform expectations over the last few years, despite the fact the club ultimately didn't make the playoffs or other things of that nature.
There were people who talked about the possibility of Yadier Molina coming in to manager, especially because he joined as a guest coach down the stretch, but clearly the team is comfortable with the work that Marmol has been doing over the last few years. It's unfortunate that the Cardinals have missed the playoffs, but there's a new era with Bloom leading the charge and it will be interesting to see if he can deliver the pieces the team needs.
More MLB: Chaim Bloom Announces Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado Update