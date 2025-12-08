Oliver Marmol Hints Next Steps After Cardinals' Sonny Gray Blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals have already pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason so far by sending Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox.

With all of the rumors swirling around the organization, it's pretty clear that the Gray is just the first big deal of the offseason, not the last. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said as much on Monday. Marmol joined "Foul Territory" and was asked about the Gray trade and noted that it was tough to see him go, but that the organization is on the same page while hinting more trades are coming.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Hate seeing him go," Marmol said of Sonny Gray. "But when you look at, I mean, (Chaim Bloom) was pretty clear on what the objectives are and what we're trying to do. He said we're not going to concede anything for this upcoming year. We're going to compete and keep the standard high but at the same time, set ourselves up for success in the future where we show up and know we're going to win and having that type of club that is extremely competitive.

Oli Marmol talked about the team's upcoming plans

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) watches his team take on the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"That's part of the Sonny trade and there's going to be more down the road here shortly. It's unfortunate to see those types of guys go, but at the same time you know you're setting yourself up for success and everybody is on the same page as what that needs to look like."

Oli Marmol says more trades are coming. 👀



"We're gonna compete and keep the standard high, but at the same time, set ourselves up for success in the future." pic.twitter.com/H7qKgvbjcg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 8, 2025

Beyond Gray, the Cardinals have a handful of other potential trade candidates including Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, JoJo Romero, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, and others. Essentially, every veteran on the roster has been floated in some sort of trade rumors this offseason.

The Cardinals arguably got a great return for Gray. They had to pay down his salary, but got two pitchers who could help this team for years. It'll be interesting to see what's next, but expect moves.

More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol Drops Telling Update On Willson Contreras