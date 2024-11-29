Cardinals Advised To Land $50M All-Star Slugger In Potential Stunner
It would be slightly surprising if the St. Louis Cardinals made a big addition this winter.
St. Louis has been in the news all offseason so far. The Cardinals missed the playoffs for the second straight season in 2024 and it already has been announced that changes are on the way. The 2025 season will be the final one with John Mozeliak as the team's president of baseball operations with Chaim Bloom set to take over afterward.
There also has been a lot of speculation and rumors about who the Cardinals could cut ties with this offseason. It seems like the Cardinals are going to rebuild and build for the future.
Anything still could happen, of course. But, it doesn't seem like a big move is on the way to add to the organization this winter.
While this is the case, FanSided's Josh Jacobs put together a list of suggestions for the Cardinals this offseason and mentioned Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. as a fit.
"The White Sox are listening to offers on Luis Robert Jr., and with him coming off a terrible season production-wise and continuing to be riddled with injuries, the trade return that Chicago once wanted for him is just not feasible anymore," Jacobs said. "Owed $15 million in 2025 and two club options at $20 million for 2026 and 2027, Robert has the chance to be a great value add for a club if he stays healthy and regains his form, but that contract is terrible if 2024 is what he is going to be for any club acquiring him.
"Those big 'ifs' should weaken his trade value, and if Robert does hit his ceiling for a new club, that's a bargain trade waiting to happen."
Robert signed a six-year, $50 million deal with the White Sox and is just 27 years old. He didn't have a good season in 2024, but he did have 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 2023 while earning his first All-Star nod.
Because of the fact that he is still young and under contract, he could be an interesting player to build around for St. Louis.
