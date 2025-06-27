Cardinals All-Star Breaks Silence On Cubs Dramatic Finish
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t end their series against the Chicago Cubs the way they wanted to.
St. Louis won the first two games of the four-game set but dropped the last two contests. The Cardinals lost on Thursday, 3-0.
As the game came to an end, drama ensued. If you didn’t catch the action, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold described it as:
"Willson Contreras, who was hit on the hand by an up-and-in pitch in the ninth, shouted at the Cubs and momentarily appeared ready to confront Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia," Goold said. "The Cubs reliever celebrated his third strikeout of the inning and securing the win, and as he did so looked toward Contreras at first base. That prompted Contreras’ response, and the dugouts emptied. No clash came from the event — just an interruption of the Cubs’ victory handshake line."
After the game, Contreras apologized for his part, as shared by Goold.
"My reaction was bad," Contreras said. "I apologize to the Chicago Cubs for the way I reacted. … I don’t want to fight them."
The series started exactly how the Cardinals hoped it would but it went off the rails in the final two games. Now, the Cardinals have a 44-38 record and are 4 1/2 games back of the first place Cubs. St. Louis will return to action right away on Friday and begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. The Cubs will go and face the Houston Astros.
