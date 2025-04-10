Cardinals All-Star Called 'Gettable' Trade Candidate For Red Sox
We are just about two weeks into the Major League Baseball season and yet trade speculation has already picked up although there really isn't much of a basis for much of it yet.
It's still April. Typically, there aren't many trades made at this time of the year, although the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers have already made a couple of their own. While this is the case, speculation has already picked up about who could be solutions for teams as the trade deadline approaches this summer. It's far too early to know, and there are teams that have gotten off to bad starts that will turn things around and vice versa.
We'll see what happens. But, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller shared a column highlighting "clear needs" for some teams with potential trade solutions. The Boston Red Sox are dealing with an injury at catcher right now so Miller said that is their biggest need and suggested catcher-turned-first-baseman Willson Contreras.
"Potential Solutions: Willson Contreras, William Contreras, Christian Vazquez," Miller said. "Neither Contreras brother would come cheap, particularly William, who has a $12 million club option for next season plus one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2027. Even if Milwaukee drops out of the picture completely, it will be reluctant to move one of its best hitters.
"Willson is more gettable with the Cardinals possibly headed for a total rebuild, but he's also making $18 million this season, $18 million next season, $18.5 million in 2027 and has a $17.5 million club option or $5 million buyout for 2028. Boston certainly brings in enough revenue to make that happen, but it may well decide against it."
This doesn't seem likely right now. The St. Louis Cardinals star has gotten off to a slow start, but he made it clear this past offseason that he didn't want to leave the organization. He has a no-trade clause and while he may be able to help Boston, it doesn't seem likely that he is going to leave St. Louis in the near future.
