Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Star Confident Change Is Coming After Rough Start

The Cardinals slugger hasn't had the season he expected to

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals' offense has been among the top in the league so far this season but the campaign hasn't gone as planned for first baseman Willson Contreras.

When he's at his best, he's one of the top right-handed hitters in the National League. It's been a tough start to the season, though, and he's currently slashing .102/.170/.143 with a league-leading 22 strikeouts. He hasn't hit a home run yet and has driven in three runs in 12 games.

Things haven't gone as planned, but he sounds confident he will turn it around, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.

"It’s not about me and not about any individual; it’s about how we handle ourselves and how we keep the best energy in the dugout,” Contreras said. "(Controlling his emotions is) one thing I feel proud about because I’ve gotten so much better from last year to this year, but I don’t know if that is helping me or hurting me now. I’m proud of the way I’ve been handling myself through this stretch. I know sooner or later, everything will change...

"There’s no excuse, there’s no excuse. That’s all I can say…no excuse...I feel like I’m getting better, and I made more contact today than I did in the past. The only thing I can control is to keep working and improving myself."

Don't give up on him yet. He's appeared in just 12 games. There's plenty more to go.

More MLB: Cardinals Fan-Favorite Should Be Top Priority Before Price Tag Balloons

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News