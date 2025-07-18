Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals All-Star Isn't Leaving, Per St. Louis Insider

The Cardinals are going to be very interesting to follow...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
There could be changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, but at least one All-Star is expected to stay.

MLB.com’s John Denton talked about the deadline plans and specifically said Willson Contreras hasn’t shown any signs of waiving his no-trade clause.

"Relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz are the players most likely to be traded because of their expiring contracts and MLB’s dearth of quality relievers," Denton said. "Helsley, the longest-tenured Cardinal since 2015, would like to stay and sign a contract extension, but he has the most value because of his two-time All-Star pedigree. Will the Cardinals also revisit potentially dealing Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas to contenders for prospects?

"All four have no-trade clauses in their contracts and have shown a reluctance to leaving the Cards, but the rigors of rebuilding could change their minds. Gray, whose offseason home is in Nashville, Tenn., would fetch the biggest prospect haul, but he likely wouldn’t consider any destinations other than Atlanta or Cincinnati. Contreras -- who successfully transitioned from catcher to first base -- loves playing for Marmol, and has given no indication that he wants out."

The Cardinals have plenty of talent at their disposal and it certainly doesn't seem like any deal involving someone like Contreras is likely at this point. But, there is still time until the trade deadline so nothing can be fully ruled out at this point. There's less than two weeks to go until this speculation can end.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

