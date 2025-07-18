Cardinals All-Star Isn’t Leaving, Per St. Louis Insider
There could be changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, but at least one All-Star is expected to stay.
MLB.com’s John Denton talked about the deadline plans and specifically said Willson Contreras hasn’t shown any signs of waiving his no-trade clause.
"Relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz are the players most likely to be traded because of their expiring contracts and MLB’s dearth of quality relievers," Denton said. "Helsley, the longest-tenured Cardinal since 2015, would like to stay and sign a contract extension, but he has the most value because of his two-time All-Star pedigree. Will the Cardinals also revisit potentially dealing Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas to contenders for prospects?
"All four have no-trade clauses in their contracts and have shown a reluctance to leaving the Cards, but the rigors of rebuilding could change their minds. Gray, whose offseason home is in Nashville, Tenn., would fetch the biggest prospect haul, but he likely wouldn’t consider any destinations other than Atlanta or Cincinnati. Contreras -- who successfully transitioned from catcher to first base -- loves playing for Marmol, and has given no indication that he wants out."
The Cardinals have plenty of talent at their disposal and it certainly doesn't seem like any deal involving someone like Contreras is likely at this point. But, there is still time until the trade deadline so nothing can be fully ruled out at this point. There's less than two weeks to go until this speculation can end.
