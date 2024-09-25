Cardinals All-Star Mentioned In Shocking Trade Proposal By Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some hard choices to make once the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.
St. Louis will have a head start on other clubs to start thinking of changes that need to be made because of the fact that it will miss the postseason for the second straight year. The Cardinals showed some fight this year after digging themselves multiple holes in the standings, but they weren't able to fully overcome and make the playoffs.
The Cardinals are three games above .500 at 80-77 and have started to show some progress. The Cardinals clearly will need to make some changes this winter if they want to catch up to the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.
It's too early to know what will happen, but the New York Post's Joel Sherman put together a hypothetical proposal that would send All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
"This would be an acknowledgment of regret by both organizations for signing these players after the 2022 campaign when neither decision seemed to make sense," Sherman said. "On the 2025 Red Sox, Contreras could catch, DH, and play some first. What he could do most of all is offer righty diversity. A Red Sox official recently noted that they were way more built for the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium than for Fenway’s Green Monster."
Sherman floated this proposal because both players haven't had the receptions either expected in their respective cities and have comparable contracts. While this is the case, a move may not make that much sense. Contreras has had a roller coaster stint with the Cardinals, but he is one of the team's best offensive players. St. Louis needs more offense this winter, not to sacrifice an important piece.
Yoshida would be an interesting pickup as he is someone who, when fully healthy will hit around .300 and certainly can help the offense, but not at the expense of Contreras. If they somehow could land Yoshida without giving the star catcher up, then it could make more sense.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Suggests Blockbuster For Blue Jays' $250 Million Star