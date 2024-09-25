Cardinals Insider Suggests Blockbuster For Blue Jays' $250 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have some questions at first base right now.
St. Louis has had Paul Goldschmidt as the team's starting first base since 2019, and has been everything the team could've asked for. He has been a true superstar but will be a free agent at the end of the season, and there clearly will be multiple suitors for him.
If the two sides decide to go in a different direction, St. Louis will need to find a way to fill his shoes at first base. There will be a few options available in free agency, including Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Anthony Rizzo in free agency. They won't be the only players available, though. One player who was talked about as a trade candidate throughout the summer is Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It's unclear if he will get moved, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold suggested him as a hypothetical option.
"There are some hitters who will be available via trade that have not yet surfaced," Goold said. "A lot of eyes will be on Toronto and what the Blue Jays elect to do with Vlad Guerrero Jr., and how the (first base) market will shift and move around that. I have a short list of potential trades that I'm asking around about and trying to confirm if the Cardinals will be/could be involved -- and that may lead to ones I've not yet uncovered."
If Guerrero ends up being available, he could be a fantastic option to bolster the team's offense for years to come. Guerrero is under team control for the 2025 season but then will enter free agency unless he signs an extension. He has been one of the best young players in baseball and is projected to receive a deal in the range of 10 years and $250 million. St. Louis should be all over him if he is available.
More MLB: Cardinals Surprisingly Linked To Mets $242 Million Superstar