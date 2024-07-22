Cardinals Called One Of Top Options To Land All-Star Pitcher On Trade Block
The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation could use a boost and it seems like one is on the way.
St. Louis has been great over the last six weeks or so and firmly is in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals have been so good that they now are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline in just over one week and will address the starting rotation.
The Cardinals have a hole in the rotation with Steven Matz out and likely will look to fill it with a veteran hurler with a low price tag. One who fits this description is Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. He has been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks and the Cardinals were called a "potential landing spot" by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Yusei Kikuchi has been good rather than great in three seasons with the Blue Jays, putting together dominant stretches only to struggle for weeks at a time," Gleeman and Britton said. "Still, his high strikeout rate and demonstrated ability to pitch like an All-Star for stretches is likely enough to make him one of the most sought-after rental starters available.
"He would fit nicely in the No. 3 or No. 4 spot of most contending rotations, but might not appeal to every team as a reliable playoff rotation option against right-heavy lineups. Potential landing spots: Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, (and) St. Louis Cardinals."
Gleeman and Britton insinuated that Kikuchi has a high likelihood of being traded and that should come as music to the Cardinals' ears. His numbers don't jump off the page this year which could lower his trade value but he has an All-Star nod under his belt and could fill St. Louis' No. 5 starter spot well.
