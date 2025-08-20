Cardinals Announced Release Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves
It was a busy day for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Let's start with the part that was talked about the most. St. Louis faced off against the Miami Marlins on the road and came out on top, 7-4. Michael McGreevy had a good night for St. Louis and pitched six innings and struck out five batters while allowing just three runs. The bullpen held it down from there with Matt Svanson, JoJo Romero, and Riley O'Brien combining to strike out five batters across the final three innings without allowing a base hit.
The brought the Cardinals back within one game of .500 at 63-64. It was a good night overall. Infielder Thomas Saggese went 3-for-4 and Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, and Iván Herrera all collected two hits apiece.
The Cardinals will go for the sweep on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
St. Louis had a good game, but that wasn't all for the club on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the club announced a handful of minor league transactions. In total, there were seven moves, including the release of minor league pitcher Conor Steinbaugh.
The Cardinals announced seven minor league transactions
"INF/OF Noah Mendlinger has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "INF/OF Darlin Moquete (AA) has been reinstated from the Development List. RHP Aaron Holiday & OF Jose Cordoba have been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria (A+). RHP Tanner Franklin & OF Cameron Nickens have been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach.
"RHP Charles Harrison (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL. RHP Frank Elissalt (A+) & OF Luis Pino (A) have been placed on the 7-day IL. RHP Conor Steinbaugh (A) has been given his unconditional release."
We're at a point in the MLB calendar where you're going to see plenty of transactions at the minor league level. Specifically, there will be plenty of promotions as teams see what they have down the stretch. But, even with that being said, this was a busy day from the minor league perspective.
