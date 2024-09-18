Cardinals Are Option For Star Pitcher 'Likely' To Be Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to be aggressive this winter if they don't want 2025 to be another lost year.
St. Louis' roster isn't getting younger, and it won't have Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt around forever. Goldschmidt will be a free agent at the end of the season, and there already has been chatter that he won't be back in town.
The Cardinals need to find a way to add more talent so they can contend in 2025 and beyond. This is the second straight down year for St. Louis and the club is in unfamiliar territory.
Luckily, there will be plenty of options available this winter that could help. St. Louis needs to make a decision about Goldschmidt, add a little more pop to the lineup, and add at least one more starting pitcher.
There are a lot of holes to fix, but St. Louis certainly could do it. One player who they were linked to at points this season and should be once again this winter is Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi has shined for Texas and has been attempting to reach an innings threshold to unlock another year of his deal with the Rangers. He recently did so, but he still is "likely" to enter free agency, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"That’s a high-variance group. (Jacob deGrom), (Tyler Mahle), and (Kumar Rocker) recently returned from Tommy John recoveries," Franco said. "Leiter, Rocker, and Bradford (to a lesser extent) are light on big-league experience. Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney, and José Ureña are headed to free agency. Eovaldi still seems likely to join them. Texas could try to bring Eovaldi back on another multi-year deal and should look for at least one outside acquisition even if they retain him."
If Eovaldi is available, he should be St. Louis' top choice.
