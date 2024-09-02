Cardinals' Recent Stretch Could Force Major Changes, Per Insider
Could the St. Louis Cardinals make major changes this winter?
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly aren't in the position they hoped to be at this point in the season. St. Louis currently is 69-69 on the season and is 5 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot with not too much time left in the regular season.
St. Louis was right in the mix for a playoff spot around the trade deadline and did buy at the deadline, but things haven't worked out.
The Cardinals' lack of success has led to dwindling crowds in the stands. Attendance numbers have plummeted to historically low levels. If things continue to trend in this direction, it could force ownership to make changes and invest this winter, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The five smallest crowds at Busch Stadium III have all come within the past week, which could force Cardinals' ownership to hit the free-agent market this winter after yet another disappointing season," Nightengale said.
St. Louis certainly needs to address the starting rotation this winter and not by adding around the edges. The Cardinals need another top-tier ace to pair with Sonny Gray and there will be some available this winter.
If St. Louis wants to get back into contention this winter, it will need to be active in free agency. It sounds like the Cardinals know this and could make some big changes in the not-so-distant future.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Hurler Lands On Surprising Contender's Big League Roster