Cardinals Are 'Pushing' To Land Stud Pitcher On Trade Block, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have the means to get a big deal done over the next 24 hours.
St. Louis needs to add another starting pitcher before the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 30th and it sounds like its doing its best to get a deal done. The Cardinals reportedly are "pushing" to acquire veteran hurler Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Cardinals are pushing for Erick Fedde," Heyman said. "Nothing definitive but some momentum there."
Fedde continuously has been floated as an option for the Cardinals and it's not hard to see why. He's having the best year of his career and has a 3.11 ERA so far in 21 starts. He has eaten up innings and has pitched 121 2/3 innings so far while logging a 108-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Cardinals could use someone like Fedde because he clearly could help bolster the starting rotation but also wouldn't break the bank. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox before the 2024 season kicked off after spending the 2023 season in South Korea.
The fact that he is under contract next year at a very affordable rate certainly is a welcomed sight for St. Louis. The Cardinals have a real chance to make some noise this season and adding Fedde only would help with that fact.
Don't be shocked if speculation continues to build up about a possible deal.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Key Member' Expected To Traded Soon According To Insider