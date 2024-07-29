Cardinals 'Key Member' Expected To Traded Soon According To Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions to make.
St. Louis is looking to add to the starting rotation and it will have to trade some pieces in order to do so. The Cardinals have been in trade rumors for weeks and it seems like they will get at least one or two deals done over the next 24 hours.
The Cardinals have multiple pieces that have been linked to other teams and one who could be on his way out of town is Dylan Carlson, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Carlson is the source of trade speculation for the third straight summer, though each occasion has varied in its reasoning," Woo said. "In 2022 St. Louis viewed the outfielder, who had finished third in 2021 National League Rooker of the Year voting, as a key member of their future. At the time, the Cardinals were heavily involved in trade talks with the (Washington Nationals) for Juan Soto. They were ultimately outbid by the San Diego Padres and backed out of negotiations the day before the deadline...
"At this point, it does not appear the Cardinals have a place for Carlson, especially when factoring in their rather one-dimensional bench. The team needs to improve against left-handed pitching -- the Cardinals own the second-lowest average (.266) and OPS (.633) in the majors. Their lefty-heavy bench already puts them at a disadvantage."
Carlson at one point seemed like an outfielder for the future for St. Louis but injuries have completely derailed his career and now it seems like his days are numbered with the team.
