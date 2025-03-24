Cardinals Avoided Disastrous Outcome With 24-Year-Old Speedster
The St. Louis Cardinals used the weekend to trim down their roster and the move that stood out the most was keeping Victor Scott II on the big league roster.
St. Louis made it known that Scott will be the team's starting center fielder. This is absolutely the right call after his performance in Spring Training. He appeared in 16 games and slashed .349/.451/.721 with four home runs, seven RBIs, eight walks, and 11 runs scored.
He was in a battle for the center field spot and was the clear winner throughout camp. It wasn't clear if he would make the roster, though. With so many outfielders on the roster, it seemed like there was a good chance that either Michael Siani or Lars Nootbaar would get the nod. The team made the big decision, though.
This was the right decision from two different perspectives. Baseball-wise, it was the right call. He's been red-hot and will give the team a better chance to compete offensively than Siani. Siani is a great player, but Scott has been better recently.
This was also the right decision, public relations-wise. If you've followed the Cardinals over the last few months, there hasn't been much positive buzz. The club didn't do anything throughout the offseason. Putting Scott on the team is an easy win. He's given fans something to be positive about recently and if you look on social media, there's been a lot of love for him. Siani struggled offensively throughout Spring Training. If the Cardinals had picked Siani over Scott, fans likely would've been pretty upset. This was an easy win and the right call.
