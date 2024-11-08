Cardinals Blockbuster Mock Proposal Sends $260 Million Star To Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some tough choices to make this winter but it is clear that will be some serious interest in some of the club's stars.
St. Louis quickly made it known that it was going to be open for business and possibly even trade a handful of players this winter. It seems like the club's plans have been slightly tweaked, at least as both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras hinted that they don't want to drop their no-trade clauses and get moved.
This doesn't mean the Cardinals won't make any trades. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is another person who has been mentioned as a trade candidate, and ESPN NY's Michael Kay floated a proposal fort the New York Yankees.
"The Cardinals are cleaning house," Kay said. "He has a no-trade clause, but I've talked to Nolan Arenado. He's a baseball guy, and he understands what works, what's important, and the history of the game. I'd go to the Cardinals and say you eat $12 to $15 of his $31 million that he's owed over the next couple of years, and we'll take Nolan Arenado."
Losing Arenado would be tough, and this isn't the first time the Yankees have been brought up as a fit. There seems to be a need for the Yankees at third base, and Arenado certainly could fill it well, but it would be sad to see him moved to New York.
