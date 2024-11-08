Cardinals Could Fit With Red Sox's Projected $48M Starter, Per Insiders
Will the St. Louis Cardinals add another hurler to the starting rotation this winter?
It may make some sense.
St. Louis recently turned down Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for the 2025 season. The Cardinals have some holes to fill in the rotation, and because of this, The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman listed the Cardinals among the "best fits" for Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta.
"Pivetta is a durable innings eater who can, at times, do more than just eat innings," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "His strikeout rate the past two years was fourth-best in the majors among pitchers with at least 250 innings, and his 4.09 ERA the past two seasons is comparable to that of Dylan Cease (4.00), Aaron Nola (4.01) and Joe Ryan (4.10). Granted, some of Pivetta’s productivity came out of the bullpen in the second half of 2023, but his best stretches have been impressive, even if they’ve been mixed with patches of vulnerability and inconsistency.
"At the very least, though, Pivetta has been available. When he missed most of April with a flexor strain, it was his first extended IL stint in the big leagues. He has otherwise been healthy and capable of 30-plus starts. That half-season out of the bullpen in 2023 was strong, and he was able to move quickly back into the rotation late in the year. Britton's projection: three years, $48 million. Best fits: (Milwaukee Brewers), STL, (Tampa Bay Rays)."
Would a deal with Pivetta make sense for the Cardinals?
