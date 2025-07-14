Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings Breakout Outfielder To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a weird spot at the trade deadline this season. They've won a lot and placed themselves in the middle of a heated postseason race, but they don't have enough talent to seperate themselves as World Series favorites.
Because of this, the Cardinals are going to need to pick a lane ahead of the trade deadline.
The best route for the Cardinals to take would be one somewhere between aggressive selling and aggressively buying. This means St. Louis should trade away expiring players like Ryan Helsley and look to trade for controllable players. The expiring players like Helsley will likely leave town in free agency during the offseason, so trading them now guarantees the team can net some value in return.
As for the buying aspect of the season, it would be disrespectful to the players and fanbase if the front office didn't bring in more talent. But it's crucial they target players with team control left on their deals.
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers is expected to be discussed in trades this year and the Cardinals could be the perfect landing spot.
St. Louis needs an impactful outfielder as Jordan Walker has struggled at the big-league level. Adding an All-Star like Stowers with the power that he possesses would give the Cardinals everything they thought they had with Walker.
Obviously, it would cost the Cardinals a haul to land the star outfielder, but that's the kind of move that could be worth making.
Placing the left swinging outfielder next to Brendan Donovan and company would give the Cardinals a true power threat in the middle of their lineup for years to come. If they're going to buy, this is the kind of move to make.
