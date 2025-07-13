Ex-Cardinals $56 Million Ace Might Not End Up Traded After All
Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sandy Alcántara has been at the center of a lot of trade buzz this season, but he hasn't been traded yet. To this point, the Miami Marlins are likely fielding trade offers for the righty, but it doesn't seem like a deal is close.
While the righty has sat on the trade block, he's struggled to produce at a high level. The former Cy Young winner got off to a slow start and hasn't consistently found his footing. While many have suggested he'd be traded no matter his production on the year, that's not the unanimous belief around the league.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported the Marlins may not want to trade Alcántara this season if the righty continues to struggle. Instead, Miami could hold onto him into the offseason.
"Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara may not be traded if he continues to struggle," Nightengale wrote. "He is yielding a 7.22 ERA this season, and has allowed 19 earned runs in the last 18 innings for a 9.50 ERA."
This idea makes sense for the Marlins, and it could line the Cardinals up for a potential reunion.
St. Louis could emerge as a suitor for Alcántara if he's traded in the offseason. The Cardinals will likely be moving on from Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas in the offseason. While they have some prospects who could fill in, a trade for their former top pitching prospect could make more sense.
Either way, the Marlins might not look to trade the righty this season. If he continues to struggle, this idea could quickly turn to reality.
