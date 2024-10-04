Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send $260 Million Star To Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals' front office is going to have its work cut out for it this winter.
St. Louis is going to have to make some tough decisions that may not be popular with the fanbase. The Cardinals have made it known that they are going to cut payroll and the clear answer that already has been speculated is trades involving high-priced veterans.
Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado seems like one of the more likely options to be moved. He didn't have his best season in 2024, but he still is a superstar who will intrigue a contender looking to add a boost.
Plenty of teams already have been floated as possible landing spots for Arenado, including the Los Angeles Dodgers by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"Finding a suitor for Arenado may be tricky, though," Jacobs said. "His contract does go down each year ($32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027), with the Rockies already paying $5 million of his contract in both 2025 and 2026. Arenado is coming off two straight down years, so the Cardinals may have to get creative and pay a bit of his contract as well to get him off the books...
"Like (Willson Contreras) and (Sonny Gray). Arenado can control where he is traded to, so my eyes would be on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that's even if they want to take on Arenado at this point. They've long been interested in him, though, and considering money grows on trees for them and they won't have to give up real value, I could see a match here."
Could the Cardinals actually trade the superstar this winter?
