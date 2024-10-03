Cardinals Superstar Projected To Land $25 Million Contract
Once the playoffs end, one St. Louis Cardinals star is projected to cash in.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will hit free agency this winter once the playoffs end. Goldschmidt has had a great six-year stint in St. Louis, and there surely will be plenty of interest in him on the open market.
Goldschmidt didn't have a great 2024 season for his standards, but he still was an above-average first baseman overall. He now will be a free agent, with a return to St. Louis seemingly not in the cards. Once he hits free agency, he surely will do well, and Spotrac is projecting him to get a deal worth around $25 million over two years.
This obviously is less than his current five-year, $130 million deal that is expiring, but it certainly is a good chunk of change. Goldschmidt is nearing the end of his big league career as he is now 37 years old.
Landing a multi-year deal worth around $25 million with a contender sounds like a pretty good life. Goldschmidt already has been linked to a few teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros. Any of the three would be good options.
Goldschmidt spent the last six years with the Cardinals and was the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. There will be plenty of interest in him in free agency, and if he does end up leaving St. Louis, hopefully, he will find success in whatever his next organization is.
