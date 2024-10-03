Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Superstar Projected To Land $25 Million Contract

One Cardinals superstar is projected to have plenty of interest in free agency

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first base Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congraulated by St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first base Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congraulated by St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once the playoffs end, one St. Louis Cardinals star is projected to cash in.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will hit free agency this winter once the playoffs end. Goldschmidt has had a great six-year stint in St. Louis, and there surely will be plenty of interest in him on the open market.

Goldschmidt didn't have a great 2024 season for his standards, but he still was an above-average first baseman overall. He now will be a free agent, with a return to St. Louis seemingly not in the cards. Once he hits free agency, he surely will do well, and Spotrac is projecting him to get a deal worth around $25 million over two years.

This obviously is less than his current five-year, $130 million deal that is expiring, but it certainly is a good chunk of change. Goldschmidt is nearing the end of his big league career as he is now 37 years old.

Landing a multi-year deal worth around $25 million with a contender sounds like a pretty good life. Goldschmidt already has been linked to a few teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros. Any of the three would be good options.

Goldschmidt spent the last six years with the Cardinals and was the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player. There will be plenty of interest in him in free agency, and if he does end up leaving St. Louis, hopefully, he will find success in whatever his next organization is.

More MLB: Cardinals $75 Million Star Could Be Traded To Orioles Beginning Rebuild

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News