Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Rumors Are In Unexpected Place
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season seemingly as the most likely team to get deals done ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
The buzz wasn't about adding pieces, though. It was all about trading veteran stars away. But, winning solves all issues. The Cardinals are 36-29 on the season and in second place in the National League Central. There was a time in which Ryan Helsley specifically seemed like a likely trade candidate but that isn't the case any longer. The perception has completely shifted.
For example, MLB.com's Theo DeRosa made a list of nine potential trade candidates and did mention Helsley, but noted that he is an unlikely trade candidate.
"Ryan Helsley, Cardinals," DeRosa said. "The Cardinals’ success in 2025 makes Helsley one of the least likely players on this list to be dealt, but he’s on an expiring contract and could still be moved at the Deadline. Making just $8.2 million this season, Helsley -- last year’s MLB leader with 49 saves -- is an appealing option for a club in need of relief help. His 3.52 ERA in 2025 is his highest since 2021, but he has still locked down 13 saves and is one of the top closers on the market."
Helsley has been good again this season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 23 appearances to go along with 13 saves. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, but it would be a shock if he was moved barring a lengthy losing streak.
