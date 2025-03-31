Cardinals 'Bold' Prediction Would Be Complete-180 From Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals spent the offseason full of trade rumors.
While this is the case, the chatter wasn't about adding more talent, but rather cutting ties with players from the team's current roster. Every veteran player on the roster was mentioned in trade rumors and speculation.
Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley and many more players all were mentioned at different times. Luckily, the Cardinals didn't make any big trades, though. The Cardinals have gotten off to a perfect start to the season and are 3-0 so far in 2025 after sweeping the Minnesota Twins.
The perception of the Cardinals is starting to change. It's early, but there at least is finally some positivity around the franchise. The Cardinals aren't going to go 162-0, but it has been a fun start to the season at least. Hopefully, the Cardinals can continue to stack up wins.
On the positive side, The Athletic released a column with one "bold" prediction for each team. For the Cardinals, The Athletic's Katie Woo predicted that St. Louis will be buyers instead of sellers this summer ahead of the trade deadline.
"The Cardinals hover around .500 for most of the first half, leading John Mozeliak to buy at the trade deadline — even if that path isn’t best for the organization’s long-term player development goal," Woo said.
Now, wouldn't this be something? If you read through social media at pretty much any point over the last few months, you would probably think the season was already over and St. Louis finished in last place. There's been pretty much nothing but negativity, but this is at least a step in a positive direction.
