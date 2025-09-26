Cardinals-Braves Projected As Top Offseason Trade Partners
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have one of the hottest names on the trade block this upcoming offseason.
This is because Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray made it clear this week that he is at least considered waiving his no-trade clause this upcoming offseason for the right opportunity to compete for a title, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
“I don’t know what that (the future with St. Louis) looks like for me yet,” Gray said. "I have enjoyed my time (with the Cardinals), and I’ve loved the people, but I came here to win. I signed here two years ago with the expectation of winning and trying to win, and that hasn’t played out that way. But I want to win, and I expect to win. I came here with the expectation to win, so I don’t know...
"I think I do (have to consider a trade request), to be frank and be honest. Having said that, whether I do decide I want to go somewhere, whether that actually happens, I still don't have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control over where I can't go or don't go, but I think I do [have to consider a trade]. I'm going to be 36 and it's going to be my 14th season and the last year of my contract. I don't know what the future holds for me."
Will the Cardinals trade Sonny Gray?
Since Gray's comments picked up steam, there's been speculation all over the place about who could make sense for the Cardinals hurler. Gray is a three-time All-Star, 13-year MLB veteran, and has a career 3.58 ERA. If he's willing to waive the no-trade clause, there are going to be plenty of teams that are interested in the 35-year-old.
As speculation has picked up, the Atlanta Braves have been a popular team to be mentioned. That's because they need more pitching, have potential to be a contender, and also are located closest to Gray's home of Nashville.
On Thursday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa shared a column talking about which teams would make sense for Gray and unsurprisingly, they continued the Braves chatter.
"No. 1. Atlanta Braves," Axisa said. "At one point this season, Atlanta's entire Opening Day rotation was on the 60-day injured list. You just can't have your core starters miss that much time and assume they'll all come back healthy next season. Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna come off the books this winter, clearing an awful lot of money. The team needs pitching and Atlanta is about as close to Gray's home in Tennessee as you can get in this league. I would imagine the Braves are on the short list of teams Gray would accept a trade to, and I would expect the Braves to be among the first teams to call the Cardinals when the offseason begins."
The speculation makes sense. But, nothing matters unless Gray, himself, is willing to waive his no-trade clause and has interest in Atlanta.
