Cardinals Breakout Superstar Listed As Trade Target For Astros
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be very active at the trade deadline, whether it be as buyers or sellers. As the Cardinals continue to fall off from their hot start this season, it seems as though they may lean toward selling.
There are a few expiring players, like Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, and a few others who make sense as trade chips, but there have also been rumblings that the Cardinals could use breakout star Brendan Donovan in a trade.
Drew Koch of FanSided recently suggested the Houston Astros could look to swing a trade for Donovan this season.
"Will the St. Louis Cardinals be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline? Why not both? The Cardinals front office had every intention of rebuilding this season, but Oli Marmol and the players didn't get the memo," Koch wrote. "Brendan Donovan, however, could be moved at the deadline as St. Louis hopes to rebuild their dilapidated farm system. This would be a costly, but superb addition to the Astros roster with Donovan under team control for another two seasons."
The Astros are in the perfect spot to trade for a star second baseman. Since moving Jose Altuve to the outfield, the Astros haven't been able to replace his production in the infield. Adding Donovan would give Houston a good defensive second baseman who's also in the middle of a breakout season at the plate.
But for the Cardinals, trading Donovan doesn't make much sense. He's seemingly a building block for this team who could be a huge piece of the puzzle going forward. Trading him right now wouldn't make much sense unless the Astros are willing to overpay.
