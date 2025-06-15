MLB Insider Lists Ex-Cardinals Ace As Intriguing Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be big time players at the trade deadline, whether it be as buyers or sellers this summer.
But St. Louis isn't the only team that's going to be a big-time player during the exciting trade season. In fact, there are a lot of teams around the league who could make an impact including the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The interetsting caveat with the Diamondbacks is the fact they could look to trade a former top draft pick of the Cardinals: pitcher Zac Gallen. Gallen was drafted in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by St. Louis but never made it to the big leagues with the team.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently suggested Gallen was going to be one of the Diamondbacks' bigger trade chips ahead of the trade deadline this season.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks, who could be the epicenter of the trade deadline, are getting swarmed with calls from rival GMs with hopes they can land the piece to get them into October," Nightengale wrote. "The D-backs have starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor, along with relievers Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks, all pending free agents who could be available."
The Diamondbacks are fighting an uphill battle to make the postseason this year. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants looking like postseason locks at this point, the Diamondbacks are going to struggle in the National League West, especially with Corbin Burnes out for the season.
This could cause them to sell quite aggressively and Gallen might be one of the first to go. He's on an expiring contract and will likely hunt a huge deal in free agency next offseason.
