Cardinals-Brewers Fireworks Led To Controversial Shots Fired
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a heated series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee took the first game of the series and the Cardinals followed up with a win on Saturday. But, it was just any other day. There was fireworks on both sides centered around Cardinals star Willson Contreras.
The beef between the two sides began with a collision between Contreras and Caleb Durbin and then led to some hit by pitches. The game overall was wild and there were warnings issued and something that took the drama to another level was a homer from Contreras. On top of this, Contreras and Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins got into it as well.
There was plenty of fireworks and the two sides will take the field again this afternoon.
There surely will be moer drama after Contreras' comments after the game Saturday, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"One of their players likes to talk from far away, but when he got to my face, he didn’t say (explicit),” Contreras said. “I was looking for more than that. He seems to be tough, but he’s a (explicit) (explicit). I’m not going to name names. He knows who he is."
He continued specifically when asked about Hoskins.
"He didn’t say nothing to me," Contreras said. "I was expecting for him to say something, but he was looking away already. Look at my face — just say it to my face, whatever you say from the dugout. He was looking away and said, ‘Get off the base.’ I said, ‘Push me,’ and he didn’t. So, it was good."
