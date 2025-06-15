Cardinals Lineup Could Feature Breakout Star Vs. Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t had one of their most important bats in the lineup over the last few days but it sounds like that could change on Sunday.
MLB.com’s John Denton shared that all went well for Donovan on Saturday and the current expectation is that he will be ready to return on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Cardinals 2B/LF Brendan Donovan (sprained left big toe) said he came out of today’s BP and ground ball work pain free and expects he will be ready to return to the lineup on Sunday vs. the Brewers," Denton said. "A carbon-fiber orthotic in his shoe has helped to ease his toe pain, he said."
Now, that's a good update.
St. Louis has been playing short-handed as it hoped to avoid an Injured List stint for Donovan. He's been dealing with a painful toe injury that required an MRI earlier in the week, but luckily, it seems like he's going to be just fine.
The Cardinals got back in the win column on Saturday, but if they want to be at their best, they need Donovan. The 28-year-old is slashing .310/.379/.440 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, three stolen bases, 20 doubles, and 35 runs scored in 64 games played. The Cardinals are now 37-34 on the season after being the Brewers on Saturday but were riding a six-game losing streak before that. Now, it seems like they will get their biggest breakout star back, though.
