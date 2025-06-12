Cardinals Building Block Linked To Astros Blockbuster Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the National League’s biggest surprises of the season.
Brendan Donovan looks like an All-Star and is having the best season of his career so far. He has played in 64 games so far this season and is slashing .310/.379/.440 with four homers, 26 RBIs, 20 doubles, 22 walks, and 35 runs scored.
The Cardinals have been missing him over the last few days and now their record is down to 36-32 on the season.
While this is the case, there is no reason for the Cardinals to even think about trading him, but The Athletic’s Jim Bowden called him a “possible target” for the Houston Astros.
"Houston Astros — AL West," Bowden said. "Biggest need: Left-handed hitter. Possible targets: Ryan O’Hearn, Orioles; Brandon Lowe, Rays; Jesús Sánchez, Marlins; Jarren Duran, Red Sox; Brendan Donovan, Cardinals; Josh Naylor, Diamondbacks; Luis Arraez, Padres; Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals; Kyle Stowers, Marlins; Josh Smith, Rangers."
If the Cardinals were to trade Donovan, that would be a pretty big blow to the fanbase. Donovan is just 28 years old and is under team control through the end of the 2027 season. The Cardinals have him under cheap, team control for at least two more years beyond this one and the team has clearly shown this season that they are at least close to going after a playoff spot.
Trading Donovan would be a bad idea. He can play all over the field at a high level, his bat has now taken the jump to the next level, and he's one of the biggest voices in the clubhouse. This is just speculation, but isn't noise the Cardinals should be considering.
