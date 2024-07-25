Cardinals Called 'Best Fit' For Rangers Flamethrower In Deadline Trade
There isn't much time left for the St. Louis Cardinals to make a trade to help the starting rotation.
It seems like a trade is imminent, but at this point, everything has just been rumors and speculation. There are just five days to go until the trade deadline and the Cardinals are expected to be one of the most active teams in the starting pitching market.
St. Louis has proven it can rack up wins and should be able to make it back to the postseason. The Cardinals have enough talent to fight for a playoff spot but a strong deadline could help put St. Louis over the top.
The Cardinals currently are six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central but have a real chance to make up some ground. If the Cardinals could make a splash and land another frontline starter, they could be in business.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top players who could be traded over the next few days and Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi was mentioned and the Cardinals were listed as the "best fit" to land him.
"Eovaldi is a 'likely' target for the Cardinals, according to John Denton of MLB.com," Rymer said. "They certainly need his help, as their starters rank in the bottom five of MLB with 1.8 WAR. Is adding another 30-something starter alongside Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Miles Mikolas, and Kyle Gibson the best idea? Arguably not, but it's some comfort that it would only be a short-term gamble. And lest anyone forget, these two front offices made a big deal just last year."
Eovaldi is having a great year and has a 3.36 ERA in 17 starts this year. If the Cardinals could land someone like him, they would be ecstatic.
