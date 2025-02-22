Cardinals Called 'Favorite' To Pull Off Blockbuster Spring Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals may not be done.
St. Louis didn't do too much throughout the offseason to the surprise of many. The Cardinals wanted to "reset" the roster but will look pretty similar in 2025 as it did in 2024. Clearly, the offseason didn't go as planned.
But, could there be any moves on the way? ESPN insiders were asked which team could make a big trade this spring and Jesse Rogers named the Cardinals his "favorite" to get a deal done.
"Some might think San Diego fits here, but after adding Nick Pivetta, the Padres look to be loading up to compete again this year," Rogers said. "St. Louis is my favorite to make a spring trade. Perhaps it's Nolan Arenado. Or maybe closer Ryan Helsley is on the move. Or starter Sonny Gray. There are myriad options as the Cardinals look to maximize the talent on their roster. That could come soon or in July -- or both."
The Cardinals have a lot of talent that clearly is of interest to other teams. While this is the case, the Cardinals haven't gotten deals done thanks in large part to no-trade clauses.
Spring Training is in full swing right now. It would be somewhat surprising to see a deal involving Arenado get done at this point. But, the Cardinals do have a lot of other talent that was mentioned in trade rumors as well. Keep an eye on St. Louis.
