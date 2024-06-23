Cardinals Called 'Potential Fit' For Former Top Prospect In Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are in second place in the National League Central standings and are gaining ground.
St. Louis seemed like a guaranteed seller a month ago but has completely turned things around and has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month. The Cardinals now have a 38-37 record and are just five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the division.
The Cardinals have a chance to compete this season -- especially with the National League having a down year overall -- but adding around the trade deadline to the starting rotation should be considered a must.
St. Louis clearly knows this and already has been linked to a handful of options. It's unclear exactly what the Cardinals will do, but they were mentioned as a potential fit for Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde.
"Fedde’s return to the Majors has been solid, as the right-hander has a 5-1 record and 3.09 ERA over 87 1/3 innings in his first 15 starts," Feinsand said. "Fedde inked a two-year, $15 million deal, so an acquiring club would be taking on the remainder of his $7.5 million salary in 2024, plus $7.5 million next year -- a very reasonable price for a reliable starter. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), (Milwaukee Brewers), Cardinals."
The former top prospect has shined this season with a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts and is under contract for the 2025 campaign. He is the exact type of player the Cardinals need.
