Cardinals Called 'Potential Fit' For Former Top Prospect In Deadline Deal

St. Louis could make a major move in the near future

Jun 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (20) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are in second place in the National League Central standings and are gaining ground.

St. Louis seemed like a guaranteed seller a month ago but has completely turned things around and has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month. The Cardinals now have a 38-37 record and are just five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the division.

The Cardinals have a chance to compete this season -- especially with the National League having a down year overall -- but adding around the trade deadline to the starting rotation should be considered a must.

St. Louis clearly knows this and already has been linked to a handful of options. It's unclear exactly what the Cardinals will do, but they were mentioned as a potential fit for Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde.

"Fedde’s return to the Majors has been solid, as the right-hander has a 5-1 record and 3.09 ERA over 87 1/3 innings in his first 15 starts," Feinsand said. "Fedde inked a two-year, $15 million deal, so an acquiring club would be taking on the remainder of his $7.5 million salary in 2024, plus $7.5 million next year -- a very reasonable price for a reliable starter. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), (Milwaukee Brewers), Cardinals."

The former top prospect has shined this season with a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts and is under contract for the 2025 campaign. He is the exact type of player the Cardinals need.

