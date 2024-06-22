Cardinals Superstar 'Worth Keeping An Eye On' At Deadline In Possible Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals have been everything fans could have hoped for recently.
St. Louis had a terrible start to the 2024 campaign but has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
The Cardinals are loaded with talent and should be able to compete at least for a National League Wild Card spot this summer and possibly even more. While this is the case, multiple members of the club have been mentioned as possible trade options.
Cardinals ace Sonny Gray even was listed as "worth keeping an eye on" by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ahead of the trade deadline.
"There is less than a 50/50 chance these guys are traded, but they're worth keeping an eye on," Reuter said. "(Right-handed pitcher) Chris Bassitt, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Right-handed pitcher) Zach Eflin, (Tampa Bay Rays), (Right-handed pitcher) Kyle Gibson, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Sonny Gray, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Zack Littell, TB, (Right-handed pitcher) Lance Lynn, STL, (Right-handed pitcher) Nick Pivetta, (Boston Red Sox), (Left-handed pitcher) Blake Snell, (San Francisco Giants), and (Right-handed pitcher) Justin Verlander, (Houston Astros."
Gray has been mentioned in trade rumors a few times this season but nothing has seemed likely at any point, even when St. Louis was struggling. The Cardinals needed to bolster the starting rotation this past offseason and did so in a major way with Gray.
The Cardinals still have work to do in the rotation, but it would be absolutely shocking if they even considered a deal involving Gray.
