Cardinals Combined $20 Million Duo On Trade Block, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that could look pretty different in 2025.
St. Louis is preparing for a new era with Chaim Bloom as the team's president of baseball operations. He will officially take over the role after the 2025 season ends. He did a great job in bolstering the Boston Red Sox's farm system and now they are in a position to possibly contend in the American League in 2025 depending on how they handle the offseason.
Leaving him with an organization with a lot of flexibility will only help. This could lead to some trades this offseason and two players on the trade block are star closer Ryan Helsley and veteran starter Steven Matz, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"St. Louis is expected to field interest in at least two other players," Woo said. "Early offseason speculation hinted at Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray being moved after the Cardinals announced their intentions to step back from contention next season. However, both expressed a desire to remain with the organization, with Contreras accepting a position change to first base as well. Two other possible trade pieces remain on the block: Steven Matz and Ryan Helsley."
Helsley is estimated to make just over $8 million in his final year before free agency. Matz will make $12.5 million in his final year of a four-year, $44 million deal. It would be nice to have both on the team in 2025, but they could bring back prospects for the Cardinals while lowering payroll.
If the Cardinals aren't expecting to contend in 2025, it makes sense to deal as many veterans as possible and maximize playing time for young players.
