Red Sox 'Among The Favorites' To Land Cardinals Star In Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals will be busy in the coming weeks and there is growing chatter about a deal involving one of the biggest stars of the organization.
St. Louis didn't make the playoffs over the last two years after a pretty consistent run of being one of the top teams in the National League for years. The Cardinals weren't afraid to make a splash and certainly did so ahead of the 2021 season when they landed superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
He has been with the team over the last four years and has been every bit as advertised. He's an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner for a reason. Arenado is one of the best infielders in baseball, but there is growing speculation that he will be traded this offseason.
Arenado has three years left on his deal and NJ.com's Randy Miller reported that the Boston Red Sox are "among the favorites" to pull off a blockbuster trade and acquire him.
"The person with knowledge also told NJ Advance Media that the Red Sox have told (Juan Soto) that they intend to sign two additional big-money free agents, another hitter, and a pitcher," Miller said. "The Red Sox also are among the favorites for a winter trade with the Cardinals for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is on the block."
Boston already has a third baseman in Rafael Devers, but he could be moved off the position to make room for Arenado. The Red Sox have been floated as a fit over the last week or so. Maybe a trade actually could happen.
