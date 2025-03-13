Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Complete Lowly Trade With AL Central Contender Following Latest Roster Cuts

St. Louis is moving on from a former left-handed pitcher

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially parted ways with a former left-handed pitcher, who has been traded to a top American League Central contender.

The Cardinals' home opener at Busch Stadium, against the Minnesota Twins on March 27, is two weeks away but they still have several roster spots to clear before Opening Day.

Following the Cardinals' latest roster cuts on Tuesday, which saw St. Louis' No. 16 top prospect Gordon Graceffo optioned to Triple-A Memphis, the franchise returned a former Boston Red Sox southpaw back to the American League.

"We have traded LHP Bailey Horn to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations," the organization announced Thursday shortly after the young hurler was designated for assignment.

Horn posted a 1-1 record with a 6.50 ERA, 13-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .293 batting average against and a 1.78 WHIP in 18 innings pitched for the Red Sox last season.

The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Tigers this past Nov. but was quickly DFA'd, resulting in the Cardinals picking up Horn from Detroit in January.

The former Boston reliever sacrificed four earned runs on three hits, one strikeout and five walks in 2 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals throughout this year's spring training.

Evidently, the Cardinals had seen enough of Horn after his poor outing this spring. Besides, St. Louis already has a plethora of young relievers fighting for a spot in the club's bullpen.

It's safe to say Horn won't be missed much in St. Louis, as fans likely don't know much about him, considering he never pitched a single inning for the Cardinals during a regular season game, whether at the minor or major-league level.

