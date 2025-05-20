Cardinals Continue Home Dominance Despite Poor Attendance
The St. Louis Cardinals have shined this season, and it's took a lot of people by surprise.
The front office is in the midst of a huge change as the keys to the team are being handed from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom at the end of the season. This resulted in the Cardinals hardly doing anything in the offseason.
But the players on the field don't seem to care whether the from office was trying to contend or rebuild. All they've done is win this season, no matter if the fanbase or front office supports them. Their best play has come at home, too, despite having the lowest attendance numbers in five years.
According to Baseball Reference, the Cardinals are averaging just over 28,000 tickets sold per home game this season. That ranks them ninth out of 15 National League teams in attendance, good for their worst NL ranking since 1896 (not including the 2020 COVID season).
Attendance and fan support has clearly been a problem, especially considering the Cardinals are a team who routinely sells out the stadium.
But the play at home has been incredible. They're 16-6 at home following the rout of the Detroit tigers on Monday night. Coming into the series with Detroit, the Cardinals had won six of their seven home series' this season, despite the lower attendance numbers.
If the Cardinals continue to win, it's almost a certainty that the fans begin to show up again. At this point, it's a bit embarrassing to see the attendance numbers so relatively low while the team is playing such good baseball.
