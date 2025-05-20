Surging AL Contender May Be Perfect Landing Spot For Cardinals' Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough decision to make with Ryan Helsley.
Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season and St. Louis is unlikely to re-sign him when he lands in free agency. Trading him before his contract runs out would make a lot of sense. But the Cardinals are competitive this season. Trading him would crush any sort of hope for a postseason run and it would send a bad message to the fanbase.
But trading him makes the most sense. Even if the team is competitive.
The team isn't built to win a World Series this season. They're built to win one in a few years. Trading Helsley could net them a few top prospects to continue building the young core.
The perfect team to trade Helsley to is the Detroit Tigers. Let me explain.
The Tigers have a loaded farm system. It's likely they'd be willing to overpay in prospects to bring the flamethrower to Detroit because of this loaded farm system. The Cardinals could grab two of the Tigers' top ten prospects while targeting other top prospects in the team's system as well.
The Tigers aren't a National League rival of the Cardinals either. Instead, they're in the American League, so even if Helsley re-signs with the Tigers, the Cardinals wouldn't have to worry about facing him very often.
All in all, this could be the perfect trade idea this season. The Cardinals can add to their farm system while the Tigers add the high leverage bullpen arm they desperately need.
