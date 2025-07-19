Cardinals Cornerstone Isn’t Safe Ahead Of Trade Deadline
There was a time a few years ago when Jordan Walker seemed to be the star of the future for the St. Louis Cardinals.
He has a great rookie year and was one of the top overall prospects in baseball. Last year and this season so far have changed the perception around him, though. Now, his future is up in the air and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold shared that he at least is expected to generate trade buzz ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
"Walker went on the injured list this past month due to appendicitis," Goold said. "The Cardinals assigned him to Class AA Springfield (Missouri) for his rehab so that he could work with coaches there on a swing adjustment. When he’s set to return to the majors, his playing time is uncertain, especially as Alec Burleson has hit his way into a starting job.
"Walker was a prominent part of the Cardinals’ 'runway' plan — to see if he would be the talent to take off. Now, at the deadline, teams expect to ask if he’s in play for trade talks or if the Cardinals will deal from overlaps at other positions."
If Walker ends up getting traded, that would be a pretty big shock. There was a time in which it seemed like he could be the guy St. Louis builds the roster around. Now, it doesn't sound like he's safe ahead of the deadline.
