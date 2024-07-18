Reunion With 'Huge Trade Chip' Is Perfect Option For Cardinals At Deadline
It's almost time for the St. Louis Cardinals to make a move.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline somehow is under two weeks away as the second half is about to kick off. St. Louis is expected to be active and its biggest need is another starter to help shore up the rotation.
If the Cardinals are looking like many are expecting them to, a reunion with an old friend should be toward the top of their list.
The Detroit Tigers are going to sell unless something changes things over the next two weeks and Jack Flaherty was mentioned by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on his list of 10 trade targets to watch.
"The 28-year-old may be on his way to his second straight Deadline deal, having been sent from St. Louis to Baltimore last August," Feinsand said. "Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers after his subpar 2023, but he’s bounced back in a big way this season, posting a 3.13 ERA over 95 innings (16 starts) prior to the break. In a market largely desperate for rotation help, Flaherty could be a huge trade chip for Detroit."
Flaherty certainly is familiar with St. Louis after spending the first six-plus seasons of his big league career in town before being traded last year. He has completely bounced back this season and is having his best season since 2019.
The 28-year-old's 3.13 ERA in 16 starts certainly could give the Cardinals something they need at the deadline.
