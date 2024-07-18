White Sox Hurler Is 'Trade Target To Watch,' Could Cardinals Acquire Him?
It would be surprising if the St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation didn't look a little different shortly.
St. Louis has been great lately and is worth investing in with the trade deadline right around the corner. The Cardinals' biggest need over the last year has been starting pitching and that still is the case despite signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson this past offseason.
The Cardinals could still use another hurler and will have plenty of competition for starters at the upcoming trade deadline. Multiple hurlers have been mentioned as trade candidates and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Chicago White Sox start Erick Fedde as one of the "trade targets to watch."
"Fedde put together a solid first half after returning from a year playing in Korea, posting a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts (111 1/3 innings). The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox, who are expected to be big sellers prior to the Deadline. Chicago could hold on to Fedde and shop him again in the offseason, but given the thin starting pitching market, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a contender make a move for the righty."
Fedde has been in trade rumors seemingly all season as he has shined and the White Sox overall have struggled. He has been linked to the Cardinals on numerous occasions and likely will be brought up many more times until the deadline passes.
The 31-year-old is having his best big league season with a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts and is under contract next season as well. He is the perfect target for the Cardinals to help down the stretch.
