Cardinals Could Be Prime Option For Underrated $13 Million All-Star
When considering moves the St. Louis Cardinals could make this winter, one has to keep in mind that the club already has indicated that it is looking to cut payroll.
St. Louis will have some very difficult choices to make this winter, and some of the first will be deciding what to do with pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn. Both have club options for the 2025 season and Gibson's contract would be $13 million, and Lynn's would be $11 million if picked up.
If the Cardinals want to trim a little salary, they could decline both options and then look to the free agent market for a cheaper starter. One who could make some sense is Kansas City Royals All-Star Michael Lorenzen.
He will be a free agent this winter and currently is projected to get a deal worth $13.33 million over two years by Spotrac. This seems low for him after logging a 3.31 ERA across 26 total appearances -- including 24 starts.
While this is the case, if the projection is accurate, the Cardinals should be all over a deal. A deal worth $13.33 million over two years would have roughly a $6.67 million annual value. That already is less than Lynn and Gibson's options.
On top of just saving some cash, Lorenzen is a talented pitcher, clearly. He transitioned into a starting role for the first time in his career in 2022 and was an All-Star the next year. His third year as a starter in 2024 was even better. If that trend continues, he would be very solid for St. Louis in 2025 and is just 32 years old.
He seems like the perfect fit.
