Cardinals Could Capitalize On Desperate NL Club In Massive Trade
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently revealed the Philadelphia Phillies had become increasingly concerned with their pitcher Jordan Romano.
"The Phillies have become concerned with closer Jordan Romano, who averaged 96.8-mph on his fastball two years ago, but now is down to about 92-94-mph and struggling holding on runners," Nightengale wrote. "This helps explain why the Blue Jays non-tendered him last winter before the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract."
What does this have to do with the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cardinals could be the team that takes advantage of this desperation by swinging a blockbuster trade with the Phillies.
St. Louis has closer Ryan Helsley it could trade this season. Helsley is on the final year of his contract and he's unlikely to re-sign with the Cardinals next offseason. As the Cardinals look to rebuild, a superstar closer might be the least of their worries.
On the other hand, the Phillies have a star left-handed closer already. Adding Helsley would give them a star right-handed closer to pair next to José Alvarado at the end of games.
If the Phillies are as desperate as Nightengale makes it seem, they could be willing to part ways with a massive prospect haul in order to steal the top closer on the market away from the Cardinals.
Last season, Philadelphia gave up quite a bit to land Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels because it was desperate. This season, the Phillies could do the same thing and the Cardinals could be the main beneficiary.
