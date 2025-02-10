Cardinals Could Have Serious Lineup Logjam To Solve If Nolan Arenado Isn't Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals are amid an organizational reset, which heavily depends on the franchise's ability to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
As the Cardinals look to shed payroll and open opportunities for youngsters to gain big-league experience this upcoming season, a trade partner for Arenado must be found.
Unfortunately, time is running out for the Cardinals to move Arenado. If the 10-time Gold Glove defender isn't dealt soon, trouble could be coming for St. Louis and its logjammed lineup.
"If they (Cardinals) can’t pull off priorities one, two and three, then, they’ll have to find at-bats for young hitters with him still in place," Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones wrote Monday morning as he discussed what could happen if Arenado isn't traded this winter. "That seemingly requires keeping Nolan Gorman at second and finding more chances for him as the designated hitter. It also likely pushes Brendan Donovan to the outfield and, therefore, Lars Nootbaar to center, which puts a squeeze on Michael Siani."
If Arenado is traded, that would open third base for Gorman and utility man Donovan could move to second. This would help clear a spot in the outfield for Siani, who nearly won a Gold Glove for his outstanding performance in center field during his rookie year in 2024.
"All of that trickles down to Alec Burleson as well," Jones continued. "It’s hard to construct many lineups which contain all of Arenado, Burleson, Donovan, Gorman and Jordan Walker, and history seemingly demonstrates that Burleson could be on the outside looking in. That’s a tough position for a player who led the team in runs batted in last season and was only one off the team home run lead, and it further highlights the necessity (at least from a roster-building perspective) of not letting Arenado continue to twist in the wind."
Only seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt clobbered more home runs (22) than Burleson (21) this past season for the Cardinals. If Arenado remains in the lineup, the 26-year-old will likely be forced to split time with Luken Baker at designated hitter while occasionally appearing in the outfield and at first base as backup for Willson Contreras.
Burleson proved he belongs in the Cardinals' everyday lineup after his breakout offensive performance this past season. Hopefully, Arenado will be moved, as that would solve the lineup logjam St. Louis currently faces.
