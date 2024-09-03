Cardinals Breakout Star Won't Receive Prestigious Award Despite Unforgettable Season
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had many things to be proud of in 2024 as they actively look to save their season and avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
Notable players, such as five-time Silver Sluggers Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, have regressed and even Cardinals ace Sonny Gray has struggled lately.
However, one St. Louis defender has had the season of his life but will narrowly miss being recognized for his outstanding achievements.
"By almost any measure, (Michael) Siani has been the best defensive outfielder in the National League in 2024," Belleville News-Democrat's wrote Tuesday. "Only by a fluke of eligibility rules will he be denied his first career Gold Glove; thanks to injury, Siani played in 696 defensive innings in the Cardinals’ first 138 games, and to be eligible for the award, a player must reach 698 defensive innings at that cutoff."
Siani suffered a strained right oblique muscle on Aug. 3 against the National League Central-rival Chicago Cubs. Subsequently, he was placed on the 10-day injured list and Victor Scott II took his spot in the outfield.
The Cardinals' No. 138 game of the season was on Sept. 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when Siani finally returned from the IL to reclaim his position in center field -- his time playing during the NL Central rivalry matchup brought him to 696 innings played in the season.
To fall short of winning a Gold Glove award by two innings is painful, especially for Siani, who is still trying to make a name for himself. The 25-year-old hopefully has a long career ahead of him with plenty more chances to add some hardware to his trophy case.
