Cardinals Could Land All-Star Starter Who Surprisingly Could Become Available
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been as successful as they hoped to be since the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis had a strong performance ahead of the deadline, but it hasn't resulted in as many wins as it hoped and now the Cardinals are 3 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. There still is plenty of time left to make some ground up in the standings but things aren't going the Cardinals' way right now.
The Cardinals could help change this by adding another top-of-the-rotation starter, though. One player who surprisingly could become available soon is Texas Rangers All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Righty Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be (claimed), and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well," Rosenthal said.
Eovaldi was linked to the Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline and could make perfect sense as an addition down the stretch if he somehow becomes available. He has a 3.75 ERA in 21 starts so far this season and simply is a winner. He is a big-game pitcher and has had plenty of success in playoff races as well as in the postseason itself.
The hard-throwing righty is the exact type of pitcher you want to bring in to help push a staff over the top and give itself the best chance in big moments down the stretch.
